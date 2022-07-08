Rishi Sunak announces bid to be next Prime Minister and Conservative leader

The former Chancellor entered the race on Friday afternoon with a video message posted on Twitter, and a call to “restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.”

Mr Sunak was assumed by many to throw his hat in the ring for the contest, triggered by Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement yesterday .

He said he wants to “lead the country in the right direction” through the “huge challenges” of the moment.

In the video posted on his Twitter page, Mr Sunak said: “Family is everything to me.

“My family gave me opportunities they could only dream of. But it was Britain, our country, that gave them and millions like them the chance of a better future.

“I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have those same opportunities, to be able to give their children a better future.

“Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation, and the decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have a chance of a better future.

“Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination?

“Or do we tell ourselves comforting fairytales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions.

“That’s why I’m standing to be the next leader of the COnservative Party and your Prime Minister.