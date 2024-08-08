Senior Muslim politicians from across Yorkshire have accused Tory leadership candidate Robert Jenrick of “textbook Islamophobia” and “nasty divisive rhetoric” over his comments about the religious phrase “Allahu Akbar”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Immigration Minister was asked about claims that there is two-tier policing in the UK, and told Sky News that “it was quite wrong that somebody could shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ on the streets of London and not be immediately arrested” in Gaza protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allahu Akbar translates to “God is great” in Arabic and is a common part of Islamic prayer.

Islamic political and cultural figures hit out at the Tory leadership candidate, saying he was equating all Muslims with extremism.

“This is complete ignorance and textbook Islamophobia from Robert Jenrick,” Bradford West MP Naz Shah said. “It literally equates every Muslim in the world with extremism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It is a common phrase like Christians would say ‘Jesus Christ as your lord and saviour’. Imagine in this climate, either being that ignorant or deliberately trying to stigmatise all Muslims. He should apologise and speak to Muslim communities and learn more about our faith.”

While Tory peer, Baroness Warsi of Dewsbury, wrote: “Everyday before we start parliamentary business in the Commons and Lords we say a prayer and praise God.

“We say our parliamentary version of Allah hu Akbars (sic) at the heart of democracy - a process Robert Jenrick is a part of. This language from Jenrick is more of his usual nasty divisive rhetoric.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jenrick defended his comments by posting a video on X/Twitter of a number of Muslim men shouting the phrase during the current riots.

He wrote: “‘Allahu Akbar’ is spoken peacefully and spiritually by millions of British Muslims in their daily lives. But the aggressive chanting below is intimidatory and threatening. And it’s an offence under Section 4 and 5 of the Public Order Act. Extremists routinely abuse common expressions for their own shameful ends. All violence must end. All violence must be called out.”

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick speaking during his Conservative Party leadership campaign launch. Credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

A source close to Mr Jenrick said he was talking about very specific incidents where the phrase had been used. Mr Jenrick is the bookies’ favourite to win the Conservative leadership contest to replace Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five other candidates are challenging for the leadership – Kemi Badenoch, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel – with the winner announced on November 2.

The field will be narrowed to four in time for the Tory conference in the autumn before MPs vote for a final two who will face a ballot of Conservative members.

Mr Stride recently said he would not allow Nigel Farage to be readmitted to the party over the Reform UK leader’s comments about the riots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Work and Pensions Secretary said Mr Farage’s comments about two-tier policing “have been seen as hugely unhelpful by right thinking people in what is a volatile situation”.