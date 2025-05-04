Rotherham Council to provide 28 new homes for homeless adults with complex needs
The homes will be delivered by Target Housing, a local organisation that already runs supported housing across the borough.
These new units will be spread out across Rotherham and are designed for people who face barriers to finding a home, such as a history of offending or other complex personal challenges.
The council says it is often difficult to find suitable accommodation for this group, which can lead to costly and lengthy stays in temporary housing.
While the decision has been confirmed, no details have yet been shared about what the accommodation will look like or where it will be located.
The move is part of the council’s ongoing work to prevent rough sleeping and reduce the need for costly temporary accommodation, such as hotels or B&Bs.
The cost of the extra accommodation will be £107,000, fully funded through the Homeless Prevention Grant – a government fund aimed at tackling homelessness locally.
The service is aimed at adults over 18 who are classed as homeless and in need of support. It forms part of Rotherham’s wider Homelessness Prevention and Rough Sleeper Strategy, which sets out how the Council plans to tackle homelessness through early help and joined-up services.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.