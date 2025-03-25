Rotherham council’s deputy leader resigns from Labour over welfare reforms

The deputy leader of Rotherham Council has resigned from the Labour Party in protest over the government’s welfare reforms.

Councillor David Sheppard was first elected to RMBC in 2016, and is the current cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhood – a role which he will also step down from.

Coun Sheppard said that he still supports the work Labour is doing at a local level – but the government has chosen to ‘target people who need the support the most’.

He added: “Due to the recent announcement by the Labour government regarding welfare reform, I have taken the decision to leave the party which has been my home all my life.

“To me, it is unconscionable that when faced with the financial crisis left to us by the previous Tory government, the Labour Party has chosen to target people who need support the most.

“I have always held the belief that government should do what it can to equalise the injustices within society. Sadly, this and other recent announcements have led me to conclude that this is currently not the case.

“I leave my role as deputy leader of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council and cabinet member for social inclusion and neighbourhoods with a heavy heart.

“The work that has been done here over the last decade has been incredibly transformative and I sincerely wish the current local Labour administration the very best in their continued efforts to make our borough a place where people want to live, work and enjoy life.”

Council leader Chris Read told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that cllr Sheppard’s decision is ‘disappointing’.