Officers have recommended councillors approve an expansion of Rudding Park Hotel and Spa to create a new golfing clubhouse, family hub, tennis courts and the reinstatement of a walled garden.

Rudding Park is a luxury tourist destination on a sprawling 300-acre estate three miles south of Harrogate. Planning documents say that its current clubhouse was originally built as a temporary facility but has now outgrown its useful life and “considerably discredits the course.”

The new building would be spread over two storeys and also would feature swimming pools, restaurants, a gym and changing rooms.

A replacement family hub would also be built to include a creche, softplay area and swimming pool. A walled garden was converted into a caravan park in the 1970s but would be reinstated. Four new tennis courts and a pavilion are also proposed as part of the plans.

According to planning documents, the improvements will result in an additional 75 full time jobs and will lead to an extra £14.3 million being spent in the local area every year.

Documents state: “Over the last 50 years, Rudding Park has become the standard bearer for quality hospitality in Harrogate, and positions Harrogate as a UK wide and international tourist destination. The owners have made consistent and intentional decisions to design and build the highest quality amenities and experiences for Harrogate, the North and the UK. With no exception.

“The vision is to create the UK’s best independent luxury resort and, to do this, the resort requires a new club house, redeveloped family facilities and additional sports amenities.

“To remain the jewel in the crown for Harrogate tourism, Rudding Park must develop these high-quality fitness, sports, leisure and recreational spaces to complement the hotel, spa and house and the legacy of the last 50 years’ development.”