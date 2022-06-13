Rwanda deportations 'an immoral policy that shames Britain', Archbishops tell Boris Johnson

A letter from the Archbishops of Canterbury and York Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell, as well as 23 other Bishops who sit in the House of Lords including Bishop of Leeds Nick Baines, is being published in The Times on Tuesday to coincide with the first deportation flight to Rwanda.

Conservative MPs cheered in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon after it emerged a last-ditch legal bid to block the first Rwanda deportation flight had failed.

But the letter from the Church of England leaders said: “Whether or not the first deportation flight leaves Britain today for Rwanda, this policy should shame us as a nation.

"The shame is our own, because our Christian heritage should inspire us to treat asylum seekers with compassion, fairness and justice, as we have for centuries

"Deportations, and the potential forced return of asylum seekers to their home countries, are not the way,” it adds.

“This immoral policy shames Britain."

The latest intervention follows the Archbishops of Canterbury and York speaking out against the policy in their Easter sermons. Archbishop Cottrell described the plan as “depressing and distressing”.

Boris Johnson and other Cabinet ministers hit back at Mr Welby, who said there were “serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas”, for his intervention in April.

Mr Johnson, according to sources who attended a private meeting between the Prime Minister and Tory MPs after Easter, claimed the senior clergyman had “misconstrued the policy”.

It comes after reports that the Prince of Wales allegedly said in private that the policy is “appalling”.

Mr Johnson declined to comment on whether Charles was wrong in his comments, adding: “This is about making sure that we break the business model of criminal gangs who are not only risking people’s lives but undermining public confidence in legal migration.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman later said Mr Johnson “has nothing but respect and admiration for the Prince of Wales, who’s spoken out on a number of issues, not least the environment”.

A Government spokesperson said: “Our world-leading Partnership with Rwanda will see those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK relocated there to have their claims considered and rebuild their lives. There is no one single solution to the global migration crisis, but doing nothing is not an option and this partnership will help break the business model of criminal gangs and prevent loss of life. Rwanda is a fundamentally safe and secure country with a track record of supporting asylum seekers and we are confident the agreement is fully compliant with all national and international law.”

The policy to forcibly send to Rwanda asylum seekers who arrive in the UK in unauthorised Channel crossings was brought forward after a £120 million economic deal was struck with the African nation.

Cash for each removal is expected to follow.

Another part of the Government’s new policy on asylum seekers is due to involve the establishment of a new processing centre in the North Yorkshire village of Linton-on-Ouse.

That plan, which is facing a legal challenge from Hambleton Council, would see asylum seekers living in a former RAF base in the village should it go ahead.

