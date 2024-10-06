The Spa Hotel said the structure could not be seen from the highway or neighbouring properties.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Saltburn hotel is seeking retrospective planning permission after erecting a wooden outbuilding to be used to serve pizzas.

The Spa Hotel, on Saltburn Bank, said the structure sited in a paved area used for tables and chairs would house a small pizza oven and be used over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would also enable items to be stored due to a lack of storage space inside the hotel.

The Spa Hotel in Saltburn and (inset) the wooden outbuilding.

The hotel, in its application, said the timber structure, which has a felt roof and small hatched serving doors, would be temporary and said advice had been sought as to whether full planning permission was required, as opposed to the item being permitted development.

It described the outbuilding as being 2.5 metres high and said it could not be seen from the highway or neighbouring properties.

Access to it was from the hotel’s car park.

The location in question is within a conservation area and members of the public have until November 1 to comment on the application lodged with Redcar and Cleveland Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s strategic planning team in its submission suggested the development complied with local planning policy and it would only have a “negligible impact” on the conservation area.