North Yorkshire Council’s executive is set to approve a further £795,000 of funding to progress the Scarborough and Whitby lighthouse projects. The overall cost of the schemes is estimated to be more than £10m.

Approval of funding for the projects at the Scarborough Lighthouse and the Whitby West Pier Lighthouse would allow the council to “bid for external funding for the actual delivery of both schemes”.

The council’s executive committee will be asked to approve £543,000 to progress and complete design works for the Scarborough Lighthouse and £252,000 for the Whitby West Pier Lighthouse.

Total project costs are estimated at £7.7m for Scarborough Lighthouse and roundhead piles and £3.2m for Whitby West Pier Lighthouse. The executive committee will meet on Tuesday, February 20 to discuss the plan alongside a general budget update. According to updated figures, the council’s 2023/24 budget faces an in-year deficit of £30.4m.

North Yorkshire Council has responsibility for harbour infrastructure at Scarborough, Whitby, and Filey Coble Landing. Despite investment from the former Scarborough Borough Council, both harbours continue to need ongoing attention and investment, according to the report. The capital investment for the harbour projects is set to come from “supply chain reserves”.

The authority said this is required to complete the design work “in readiness to bid for external funding to be able to deliver [the] two harbour schemes”. The budget for the controversial redevelopment of Scarborough Harbour West Pier and the approval of a selected developer for the project is also set to be approved at an executive meeting in April.

North Yorkshire Council’s deficit is set to increase to £45.3m by the end of 2025/26, according to the third quarter budget report.