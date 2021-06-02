Second World War military camp linked to Yorkshire RAF base could be turned into homes

The former accommodation blocks as seen from Gowthorpe Lane

But in future people may get a chance to live in the former East Yorkshire barracks, if a planning application allows their conversion to homes.

Plans have been submitted to convert five former accommodation blocks off Gowthorpe Lane, near Stamford Bridge, into four dwellings and two garages.

The camp is thought to have been linked to nearby RAF Full Sutton airfield, which opened in May 1944.

Most recently the site was used to store builders’ materials and waste, but it is currently empty.

The plans, which have gone into East Riding Council, say the buildings would see “minimal external alteration”.

The height of the roofs would increase and new roofs, doors and windows would be installed in the buildings, which “can be readily adapted for residents requiring ‘one level’ accommodation”.

A design statement states: “The proposals are intended to be complimentary to the design and age of the original buildings with minimal external alteration and without interfering with the appearance of the locality.”

The buildings are thought to be British Concrete Federation huts – a type of pre-cast concrete kit building used for speed and standardised construction during the Second World War.