'Secret plan' to close every railway ticket office in England to save £500m

The Sunday Times has reported that the rail industry has drawn up a confidential strategy to close or "repurpose" all ticket offices in England, starting the closure programme in September. Around 12 per cent of railway tickets are still sold over ticket office counters.

A Department for Transport spokesperson told The Yorkshire Post that although no final decision has been taken on the plan, there has been a "significant decline" in the use of ticket offices in the past decade.

Details of the plan have been revealed ahead of the imminent rail strikes and just days after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said rail industry reforms including the closure of ticket offices were required if staff in the sector wanted pay rises.

More contactless barriers are being installed at Northern railway stations as part of the planned changes

Mr Shapps said: "Nowadays, just one in eight tickets is sold over the counter, yet we still have roughly the same number of ticket offices as in the days when we all queued up at stations to buy our tickets. The quietest office sold just 17 tickets in three months. That’s one ticket every five and a half days.

"Any sensible plan would move staff away from where they are not needed, like ticket offices, and increase shifts where they are needed, like weekends."

He added: "Rail pay rises can only be afforded in the long term alongside reform."

The Sunday Times report said the industry would seek to phase out the use of paper tickets - meanwhile all rail passengers would have to make online purchases. The Government has already announced plans in November for the £360m rollout of contactless tap-in and tap-out ticketing barriers at 700 stations across the North and Midlands over the next three years.

But there are concerns about the potential impact of ticket office closures on older passengers.

Caroline Abrahams of Age UK said: “Many lack an up-to-date smartphone or tablet, or live in a place with unreliable broadband. These people have relied on buying tickets face-to-face or over the phone and then collecting them from a station machine. What are they expected to do if everything goes online?”

Should that change go ahead, it is intended that passengers who struggle to cope with digital services would receive help from staff on concourses to help with ticket purchases.

The general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union Mick Lynch told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that the union has been informed of the ticket office closure plan.

He said: "They've told us every single booking office in Britain will close."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said today: “While no final decision has been taken on ticket offices, they have seen a significant decline in passenger use over the last decade yet numbers have not substantially changed since then.

“Staff will always provide face-to-face services on the railways, which can be crucial for those who need additional support and cannot, or do not want to, use contactless or mobile tickets.”

