A Yorkshire MP has announced he will stand down ‘with immediate effect’ triggering a by-election.

MP Nigel Adams, an ally of Boris Johnson, has announced on Twitter he will be standing down with “immediate effect”, triggering a by-election in his Selby and Ainsty consistency.

He tweeted: “Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.

“I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated & I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010.”

It is the latest resignation from Conservative MPs following the furore over Boris Johnson’s resignation honours and Partygate investigation. Nadine Dorries announced on Friday afternoon she would stand down with immediate effect from her post as MP for Mid Bedfordshire.

Shortly before 8pm, Boris Johnson followed her by resigning as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip with immediate effect over the Partygate report.

The former PM took aim at the Commons Privileges Committee in a scathing 1,000-word statement.

He said the seven-person panel, which is chaired by veteran Labour MP Harriet Harman but has a Conservative majority, was on a “witch hunt” and argued it was attempting to use its investigation to “drive me out of Parliament”.

The committee has been investigating whether Mr Johnson lied to the Commons when he said that Covid rules were followed in Downing Street following reports that lockdown-busting parties were held during the pandemic.

The committee was reportedly preparing to recommend a 10-day suspension from the Commons, a conclusion which would have resulted in a recall petition among his constituents and a potential by-election in his west London constituency if more than 10% voted for one.