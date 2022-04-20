Senior Tory tells Johnson he is not ‘worthy’ to be PM over Covid breach

Mark Harper told the House of Commons that Conservative MPs were being asked to defend the “indefensible,” and later revealed that he has submitted a letter of no confidence in his leader.

Mr Johnson faced his MPs for the first time yesterday afternoon since he was sanctioned by Scotland Yard over a Cabinet room gathering to mark his 56th birthday in June 2020.

He insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules, as he offered MPs a “wholehearted apology” after being fined by police last week.

Boris Johnson leaves Number 10 to go to the House of Commons yesterday

Mr Johnson will face a Commons vote tomorrow over whether an official investigation should be launched into claims he misled Parliament with his previous insistence that lockdown breaching parties were not held in Number 10.

Mr Harper told the Commons: I strongly support the Government’s actions in standing up to Putin’s aggression and helping Ukraine defend itself and our values and it’s exactly at times like this that our country needs a Prime Minister who exemplifies those values.

“I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible.

“I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”

After the House returned from its Easter recess, Mr Johnson said he was speaking in “all humility” by acknowledging the fine police issued, over the gathering in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House,” he said, as he faced shouts of “resign”.

“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse, but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules.

“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.

“I respect the outcome of the police investigation, which is still under way, and I can only say that I will respect their decision-making and always take the appropriate steps.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also called on Mr Johnson to resign following his “half-hearted” apology and the “months of insulting excuses” given to the British public.

“He’s a man without shame,” Sir Keir added.

Mr Johnson is due to visit India later this week, but in his absence, MPs are due to vote on a motion that could see him referred to the Committee of Privileges, which considers issues relating to contempt of Parliament.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other senior MPs requested the Commons vote. They argue that Mr Johnson’s previous assertions that “the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times” in Downing Street and that “no Covid rules were broken” misled Parliament – although those remarks in the Commons were not specifically related to the gathering on his birthday.

However, the motion is unlikely to pass, due to the Prime Minister’s working majority of dozens.

Government sources insisted Mr Johnson’s trip to India is “definitely happening” despite it clashing with the vote, with one arguing it is “critical for jobs, trade, investment and diplomacy”.

But. by forcing Tory MPs to reject an investigation into whether the Prime Minister lied to Parliament the Opposition parties hope to gain a political weapon to use as voters head to the ballot boxes for local elections across the country in May.