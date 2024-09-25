"Serious debate" about immigration should not be 'silenced' by rioters, Yvette Cooper says

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper delivers her speech during the Labour Party Conference, at the ACC Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 24, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

In her first conference speech as Home Secretary, Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley MP Yvette Cooper strongly condemned the criminal behaviour of the rioters.

She labelled the incidents “arson”, “racism” and “thuggery” before saying she was “shocked” by the response from some in “political parties on the right who once claimed to care about law and order”.

Her sentiments were echoed by the Prime Minister later in the day in his key note speech.

Ms Cooper said she had spoken to children about their experiences when the Spellow Hub library was set on fire during disorder on County Road in the city.

She said: “One told me how scared she was that night, how her mum switched off all the lights in the house, and told her to stay quiet and sit on the stairs as bins were set alight along her street.

“So don’t anyone tell me that was protest. Don’t tell me that was about immigration or policing or poverty.

“Plenty of people have strong views on immigration, on crime, on the NHS and more, but they don’t pick up bricks and throw them at the police. They don’t set light to buildings with people inside.

“It was arson. It was racism. It was thuggery. It was crime.”

Turning to political parties “on the right”, Ms Cooper said they should have given “full-throated backing to our brave” police officers.

She said: “Instead, too often we’ve seen them undermine the integrity and authority of the police, even making excuses for the mob.

“If you remember back in the run up to Armistice Day last year, disgraceful slurs made against the police, which made it harder for them to do their job, were treated as a sacking offence for a Tory home secretary.

“A year on, those same slurs have become an article of faith for every Tory leadership contender. It is shameful what that party has become.

“The Tories, with their mates in Reform, are just becoming right-wing wreckers – undermining respect for the law, trying to fracture the very bonds that keep communities safe. They have nothing to offer but fear, division and anger.

“But that’s not who we are, that’s not what Britain is about. Our country has always championed respect and the rule of law.

“That’s what this Labour Party will always stand up for – the party of law and order, now a Government of law and order once more.

“And nor will we let disorder and violence silence a serious debate on immigration, something that has been missing for too long amid the chaos, the gimmicks and the damaging, ramped-up rhetoric.

“A serious government sees that net migration has trebled because overseas recruitment has soared while training has been cut right back, and says net migration must come down as we properly train young people here in the UK.

“A serious government sees an asylum system in chaos and says we have to clear the backlog and end asylum hotels.”

Elsewhere in her speech, Ms Cooper outlined the Government’s “mission” for safer streets.

This includes moves to introduce new powers to respond to antisocial behaviour, shoplifting and off-road bikes, with more neighbourhood police expected in communities and a ban on ninja swords.

Ms Cooper also spoke about treating violence against women and girls as a “national emergency”, saying: “We cannot, and we will not, let the next generation of women and girls face the same violence as the last.