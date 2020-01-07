Shadow cabinet jobs for Yorkshire MPs Tracy Brabin and Rachael Maskell

Two Yorkshire MPs have bagged spots in Labour’s top team as Jeremy Corbyn conducted a mini-reshuffle before the final four months of his leadership.

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, replaces former Deputy Party Leader Tom Watson as Shadow Culture Secretary and York Central MP Rachael Maskell takes over from Laura Pidcock, who lost her seat at the election, as Shadow Employment Rights Secretary.

Tracy Brabin, left, and Rachael Maskell, right, who have been given shadow cabinet jobs.

Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard takes ex-MP Sue Hayman's position as Shadow Environment Secretary.

Mr Corbyn said: "I am pleased to appoint Tracy Brabin, Rachael Maskell and Luke Pollard to our shadow cabinet, and Tan Dhesi as my Parliamentary private secretary.

"Labour will be holding the Conservatives to account on their election promises, record of failure and performance in government every step of the way."