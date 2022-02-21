Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield announces he will not stand at the next election

Paul Blomfield speaking in the House of Commons in July 2020 (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

The Labour politician has said

Mr Blomfield, who turns 70 next year, has revealed that it was a “difficult decision” to step down, but the next time the public goes to the ballot box “feels the right time” to go.

In a statement this afternoon, the former Shadow Brexit Minister said: “It’s been an extraordinary privilege to represent the city that’s been home for most of my life since arriving here at the age of nine. I’m deeply grateful for the support I’ve had from constituents and for the opportunity to work with so many brilliant individuals and groups across the city.”

He added: “It’s been a difficult decision, but I’ll be 70 next year and for me the next election feels the right time to step down.

“Labour will remain an important part of my life, as it has done for five decades, and I look forward to campaigning with whoever is chosen as our new candidate in Sheffield Central.

“Until then, with the next election possibly more than two years away, I’ll be working as hard as ever for the constituency, the city and the values that first drew me into politics.”

The MP has a majority of more than 27,000 from the last General Election in 2019, having increased from a slim 165 majority in 2010 when he narrowly beat the Liberal Damocrat candidate.

Mr Blomfield is the latest in a long line of long-serving MPs who have confirmed in recent weeks that they will not be seeking re-selection for the next election.