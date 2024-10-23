Sheffield house built in the 19th century containing almost 40 rooms may be converted into flats
Planning officers at Sheffield City Council will have to decide whether to allow a historic house built in the 1800s – recently converted to be a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with almost 40 rooms – to be changed for flats on Burngreave Road.
The HMO was created ten years ago and the building currently has 37 rooms (plus two rooms on the first and second floors used for washing and cleaning clothes).
The proposal, according to a planning document, is to turn this building into 23 new apartments, with the living units being 20-40 m2.
The report said: “The building needs the flats to be removed and gutted, and new partitions and ceilings/floors upgraded to allow for the building to be re-used.
“With that in mind, plans have been prepared to show how the building can be used, and a much larger floor space is suggested for each flat.”
Parking spaces won’t come with the flats as the applicant said “bicycle usage” was anticipated, but two bicycle parking spaces would be provided.
Officers have until January 17 to make a decision.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.