Sheffield prepares to head to the polls in the General Election
Before heading to voters’ head to their local polling station to place a mark on their ballot paper, there are a few things required to remember to ensure everything goes smoothly when voters arrive at the polling station.
Kate Josephs, the acting Returning Officer at Sheffield City Council, has shared her advice for those who are registered to vote to enable they can do this safely and confidently to ensure the accuracy of the result.
Last year, for the first time, anyone voting in person in an election had to show photo identification when they arrived at the polling station.
This same rule also applied at the recent Local Elections in May and continues for the upcoming General Election.
To help voters, Sheffield City Council have a full list of the forms of acceptable photo ID on the Council website.
The list includes identification such as passports, driving licences and some travel cards and, as long as the picture still looks like you, the ID will be accepted even if it has expired.
If voters are unsure if the preferred form of photo ID will be accepted, simply check the Sheffield City Council website or look at the list detailed on your poll notice which will be issued to your registered address.
However, if you don’t have one of these forms of ID, don’t worry as you can apply for free photo ID – known as a Voter Authority Certificate – to allow you to vote. To apply for this free photo ID, visit the Government’s Election website www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate”.
Once you get to a polling station on Thursday 4th July, the polling station team will check that your ID is valid and that the photo is of you.
There will be private areas at each polling station if you would like this to be done away from the public area and, if you would prefer, you can ask for a specific member of the polling station staff to check your ID should that make you feel more comfortable.
Likewise, if you arrive at a polling station with the wrong form of ID, or you’ve forgotten your photo ID, don’t panic, you still can return to your polling station with an acceptable form of ID and cast your vote, if you return before polls close at 10pm.
Our friendly polling station teams will be happy to help with any questions or queries you may have on the day, and if this is your first time voting they will help to explain how the process works and what you need to do.
If voters still have questions regarding anything elections wise prior to the polling day Kate has explained how voters can contact Sheffield City Council to resolve any queries.
Kate Josephs said: “If there is anything you are unsure of ahead of polling day, on Thursday 4th July, you can go to the Sheffield City Council website where we have lots of information about the General Election including a list of which candidates are standing in your constituency, the deadlines to apply to vote by post or proxy, and where your local polling station is located.
“Thank you very much for reading and don’t forget your photo ID when you come to vote on Thursday 4th July in the General Election here in Sheffield.”
