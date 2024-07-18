Sheffield refuse workers call five-day strike in union dispute
Around 100 refuse workers at Veolia’s Lumley Street depot who are members of Unite are planning to withhold their labour between July 29 and August 2. Veolia says it already recognises GMB as the official trade union for its workers.
Unite claims that 80 per cent of workers at the Sheffield depot are their own members, and that Veolia should formally recognise this. However, Veolia has told The Yorkshire Post that the majority of its staff, both at the Lumley Street depot and across the city, are members of GMB.
A spokesperson for Veolia said: "At Veolia’s Sheffield Integrated Waste Contract we have a long-standing recognition agreement with GMB, with the majority of the workforce being GMB members."
It is currently unclear which areas the strike will affect, however Unite has confirmed it will mostly impact domestic properties and has warned the impending strike will result in refuse piling up across the city.
Councillor Joe Otten, Chair of Waste and Street Scene committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are very keen to offer support where we can so that there is minimum impact on the public. If any industrial action takes place, we will work closely with Veolia to make sure that customers receive clear communication about any changes to their collections caused by the action.
“We are encouraging both Unite and GMB unions to talk together to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”
Veolia’s spokesperson added: “We are disappointed that Unite the Union have not respected the Trade Union Congress Code of Conduct and request that they engage with the TUC to resolve this inter union dispute as a matter of urgency.
“We acknowledge and respect the right of our people to be members of a trade union and remain committed to fair representation and delivering outstanding services to Sheffield."
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is absurd that a union representing 80 per cent of a workforce is blocked from making collective bargaining arrangements by an employer, especially one it has national agreements with up and down the country.
“Our members are rightly angry at such game-playing and having exhausted all negotiations are taking to the picket line to state their case. Unite will be backing them one hundred per cent of the way.”
Unite regional officer Shane Sweeting added: “Strike action will inevitably result in rubbish piling up across Sheffield. Veolia needs to understand the depth of anger among our members and urgently come back to the negotiating table prepared to accept that Unite is the union it needs to formally recognise.”
More than 71,000 homes were impacted by delayed refuse collections in the city when workers last went on strike in Sheffield in 2021.
GMB members who work for Veolia in Sheffield voted two strike for two days last year. However the strike was cancelled when members voted to accept an improved pay offer.
