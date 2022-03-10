Sheffield trees inquiry to be guided by search for 'truth and reconciliation', says Sir Mark Lowcock

Sir Mark Lowcock has now finalised terms of reference for the inquiry and revealed them in an online webcast on Thursday morning.

The inquiry was ordered in May last year as part of a power-sharing deal between Labour and the Green Party after the former group, which was in charge during the saga, lost overall control of the council in the local elections.

Prior to the election, Labour had been resisting an inquiry into the saga, which saw thousands of street trees felled and replaced with saplings as part of a £2bn highways management contract with Amey. Campaigners argued many of the tree fellings had involved healthy trees and had been unnecessary.

Thousands of trees were felled in Sheffield as part of a £2bn highways management contract. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The increasingly-bitter dispute reached its height in early 2018 when dozens of police officers and private security guards accompanied daily felling operations in the wake of growing protests. The council has since changed course and adopted a strategy designed to save more trees.

Sir Mark, who was appointed in January as the chair of the inquiry, said he had tried to set "clear goals" for what he hopes it will achieve.

"The goals are firstly to support the ongoing recovery in Sheffield from the dispute and secondly to draw conclusions and make recommendations designed to help minimise the risk of the dispute re-emerging in future," he said.

"In establishing the inquiry the council's referred to a need for truth and reconciliation. The inquiry will be guided by that."

Sir Mark Lowcock is leading the inquiry

He added: "In order to achieve its goals, this inquiry will examine what happened and why it happened. We'll examine the facts of the dispute and why stakeholders on all sides behaved in the way they did.

"We will review documentation, we will organise private discussions, we will hold public events including hearings. We will provide opportunities for all interested stakeholders to be heard."

Sir Mark said a report will be produced at the conclusion of the inquiry, which is scheduled for March 2023 but may be earlier if possible.

He addeD: "I've been encouraged by the amount of material that's come in already but I would be really grateful if people have got things they want to tell us or show us. Let us have it as soon as possible because that will make it easier for us to make sure we digest everything and listen carefully to what everybody wants to tell us.

Multiple protesters were arrested at the height of the dispute. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"We may well also seek additional information beyond what's proactively offered from stakeholders and other parties including relevant experts.

"The inquiry will also consider issues raised in previous relevant reports on the street trees dispute."

Sir Mark said the inquiry intends to examine how the PFI contract came to be signed and how it was implemented, particularly in relation to the felling of street trees. He said a key focus will be on the years between 2016 and 2018 when the dispute about fellings "escalated and deescalated".

He said he would be " mindful of the need to keep the cost and duration of the inquiry within reasonable limits".

Sir Mark said while periodic updates on the progress of the inquiry will be posted, these will not provide a "running commentary" of his preliminary views of evidence.

"If you want to know what we think you're going to have to wait until we publish the report at the end of the inquiry."

Sir Mark said there is a "huge volume of documentation that the council holds which it is in the process of preparing to hand over to us". He added it was the speed of the inquiry will also be affected by "the extent to which people are willing to help us and cooperate with us".

He said anyone who faces "significant criticism" in the findings of the report will be given the opportunity to respond prior to publication.

"That is a process that always happens with inquiries and that is a process that is necessary for reasons of fairness.

"It is something I regard as important for the credibility, integrity and fairness of the inquiry."

