Sheffield Wednesday submits plan for new pitch to help community groups

The new pitch and flood lighting would be built at the Jubilee Sports and Social Club on Clay Wheels Lane and would be open from 9am to 10pm seven days a week.

Consultancy Grass Roots Planning says in an application: “Sheffield Wednesday competes within League One and has a number of men and women football teams of various age groups.

“SWFC includes a men’s first team, under 23s, under 18s and an under 16s team; a women’s first team, a reserves and development team, an academy programme for nine to 14s and a pre-academy programme for juniors aged between five to eight.

“While SWFC’s offices are based on the training ground to the south west of the Jubilee ground, there is only one artificial grass pitch available on this site, which is used on a daily basis by the first team and academy.

“This means the rest of the club, including the education and community programmes as well as the grassroots teams, are unable to access these grounds easily for their training.

“The community programme has to train on numerous sites across the city, which is difficult operationally and costs significant amounts of money. As such, they are looking to consolidate their operations onto the Jubilee site.”

What will the new pitch be like?

There are already two grass pitches on the site but SWFC says it can’t sustain the level of play required to ensure success.

The artificial pitch will be FIFA standards and should last more than 10 years. It will be a full sized 11 v 11 adult pitch but lines will be painted to allow smaller side games.

It will be able to accommodate two 9 v 9 games, two 7 v 7 games, four 5-a-side games, or four smaller training areas to take place at the same time.

The report adds: “Access to such sporting facilities is integral to the health of a community. The pitches play a vital role as they encourage people to stay fit and healthy as well as develop individual sporting talents. They also provide a space that brings different members of the community together.

“The proposals represent a significant investment into existing sports facilities in the area with the aim of increasing participation in sport, catering for larger and smaller-sided games and youth facilities, and supporting enhanced community use with local professional clubs.”

Who is paying for the new pitch?

SWFC is hoping to receive grant funding from the Football Foundation, a charity by the Premier League, the Football Association and central government.

The charity aims to provide outstanding football facilities across the country to improve local communities and increase opportunities for people from deprived backgrounds.

Grants range from smaller items such as new football kits right through to improving existing stadiums.

The Football Foundation is supportive of SWFC’s plans and will decide whether to award funding to deliver the project in July 2022 if planning permission is granted.