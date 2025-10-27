Shock resignation triggers by-election

Middlesbrough Council has been hit by a shock resignation from a councillor.

The news, announced on Facebook on Sunday afternoon (October 26), saw widespread support from across the political spectrum for Liberal Democrat Morgan McClintock, who has decided to stand down.

Earlier in October, former Coun McClintock resigned his position as a councillor on Nunthorpe Parish Council.

The former Middlesbrough Council member explained that he saw allowing an election as the way to “break the deadlock” when it comes to making “a positive contribution to Nunthorpe”.

He said: “Although we are well on the way to start a new era with the opening of Nunthorpe’s Community Centre, Middlesbrough Council has even been asked to review whether the consortium of current local leaders should continue to manage this project.

“In this unstable environment, I have come to the conclusion that the residents of Nunthorpe should be given the opportunity of an election to choose the way forward. To achieve this, I have today informed Middlesbrough Council of my resignation as a ward councillor.

“I am sorry that my period as councillor has had to end prematurely. It has been a great privilege to represent you by fearlessly challenging Middlesbrough Council at public meetings, and by working behind the scenes to resolve the many individual concerns you have brought to my attention.

“Much of my time has been spent working in a productive partnership with the impressive volunteers who make Nunthorpe so special – including those contributing to Nunthorpe Community Council, the Nunthorpe and Marton Playing Fields Association, the Grey Towers Village Residents Association, the Nunthorpe Institute, Nunthorpe Methodist Church, St Mary’s Church, ourGreenways, the Litter-Pickers, the Poppy Custodians.”

He also highlighted “a host” of local campaigning groups “from Nunthorpe Village to Nunthorpe Gardens, from The Resolution to Muirfield, and from Stokesley Road to Marton Moor Road. I am particularly grateful to have served alongside an outstanding team of Parish Council colleagues – Adrian Walker, Wade Tovey, Carol McArdle and Russ Lynch.

“Above all, I am so thankful for the contribution of my husband, without whose constant support in the background I could not have undertaken the roles of parish councillor and ward councillor.

Numerous members of Middlesbrough’s Labour Executive shared their sadness on Mr McClintock’s social media post, with Councillor Ian Blades saying: “Very sorry to hear this Morgan, from a councillor on the Executive on the other side of the political divide and one that has received your wrath a number of times. You served your home ward better than most have ever done, the loss of your expert eye and forensic investigations will be felt for a long time. Sad day for Nunthorpe. Take care.”

Meanwhile, Labour MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, Luke Myer said: “Very sorry to hear this Morgan. You have been a diligent and hardworking councillor, and it’s been a pleasure working together for the community. You will be missed. All the best for the future.”

Mr McClintock’s fellow ward councillor, Conservative Mieka Smiles said she was “sad” to hear the news and thanked Mr McClintock for all he has done to “loyally defend” Nunthorpe. Former Conservative constituency MP Sir Simon Clarke said that he was “sorry” to hear the news and hoped the former councillor would find “fulfilling” new challenges.

MICA Councillor Graham Wilson said: “Sorry to hear this Morgan, you were a valuable team member on the committees I was privileged to work with you.” Meanwhile, Independent Councillor Jackie Young said: “I’m going to miss our chats waiting for full council meeting to start and OSB meeting. I’m sorry you felt it’s time to walk away, this isn’t how it’s supposed to be.”

A notice of “casual vacancy” was posted by the council on October 27, saying: “An election to fill this vacancy will be held if a request in writing is given by two electors for the electoral area to the returning officer, Middlesbrough Council, PO Box 503, Town Hall, Middlesbrough, TS1 9FX.”

An election is expected to take place in Nunthorpe during December, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed. Conservative and Labour sources have confirmed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they are planning on putting up candidates in the seat, while Reform and the Liberal Democrats are expected to each have a candidate on the ballot paper.