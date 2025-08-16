Show compassion over home-to-school transport policy, top Tory urges

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton Kevin Hollinrake criticised the Tory-led council over the policy which means free school transport will only be provided to a child’s nearest school, rather than their catchment school.

The change has angered families throughout the area, leaving parents facing considerable uncertainty, disrupted sibling arrangements and difficult choices about their children’s education.

The decision has led to protests, petitions and in May, a vote over whether to U-turn on the decision, brought about by opposition councillors.

Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake

At the time, the council said the change to provide the statutory minimum level of service would deliver savings of up to £4.2m.

Mr Hollinrake, who is the Conservative Party chairman, met with senior figures at the council to raise concerns of constituents.

He warned that the appeals process is already running into the start of the new school term, creating what parents have described as a “summer of stress” and leaving some in limbo over travel arrangements.

He has called on the council to use discretion in “clearly unfair” cases - particularly where families have older siblings already at a catchment school or where parental work commitments are closely tied to school location.

Mr Hollinrake said: “I have heard concerns from some of my constituents about North Yorkshire Council’s new home-to-school transport policy, so it was valuable to meet with councillors and officers to discuss their plans and the appeals process.”

He also called for greater clarity around how the appeals process worked, and asked the council to write to him setting out the process, and explain how special cases will be handled.

Further, he acknowledged the financial challenges the council is facing, with the removal of the Rural Services Delivery Grant and changes to the Fair Funding Formula resulting in a £40 million annual funding reduction for North Yorkshire.

The council also went through years of real-term budget cuts under successive previous Conservative Governments.

“The council is in a very difficult position financially,” Mr Hollinrake added.

“But fairness and compassion must still be at the heart of how this policy is applied.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, said: “Our home to school transport policy is designed to be fair and consistent for families across North Yorkshire.

“Unfortunately, we simply cannot afford to operate a more generous policy due to the acute financial position we are in.

“Parents and carers still have a choice as to where they send their children, the policy approved in July 2024 does not change that.