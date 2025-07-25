Sir Keir Starmer signs UK-India trade deal opening up lamb exports

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister formally signed the free-trade agreement, announced in May, at Chequers with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Sir Keir said the deal marked a “step change” in relations, while Mr Modi commented that they were “writing a new chapter” in the UK and India’s shared history.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and his Indian opposite number Piyush Goyal then confirmed the trade agreement in the great hall of Chequers.

The deal is set to be worth £6bn in investment from Indian and UK companies into the British economy, and is expected to have a £4.8bn impact on the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP).

It will mean dramatic tariff reductions on scotch whisky and car exports to India, while levies on aerospace, electricals and other food products will also fall.

In agriculture, the 33 per cent tariff on British lamb being exported to India has been slashed to zero, which government officials say is popular with India’s growing middle classes.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Wire | Kin Cheung/PA Wire

This is reciprocal, however Mr Reynolds said he expected it to give a boost to exports for British farmers.

The Business Secretary confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that “there is no access being granted from us on sugar, pork, chicken or milled rice - some of the more high-profile sectors that have been speculated on”.

“This is great news on trade,” he added.

The access for lamb exports should be good news for the farmers of the Yorkshire Dales, which is home to 600,000 sheep.

Breeds such as Swaledale, Lonk, Dalesbred and Herdwick thrive in the challenging terrain, and are highly sought after.

Michael Priestley, a policy manager at the National Sheep Association based in North Yorkshire, said: “Grass-fed sheep and those grazing in the English countryside would sell to a higher market in India.”

A flock of Swaledale sheep graze on the fells. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

He said that while India does have the second largest amount of sheep in the world, they’re often farmed in small holdings or by nomadic farmers.

“It would be fair to say they do have some good meat breeds,” he added.

“But the main issue the Indian industry has is on food safety.”

The UK-India trade deal is understood to be the largest of its kind for its economic impact on Britain.

It will see tariffs on an array of British goods reduced from an average of 15 per cent to 3 per cent, with the aim of boosting the £11 billion of imports into the south Asian nation.

The deal is expected to result in 2,200 jobs across the country and £6bn investment by British and Indian businesses.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Sir Keir said: “I’m really pleased and privileged to welcome you here today on what I consider to be a historic day for both of our countries, and the delivery of the commitment that we made to each other.”

Mr Modi, speaking via a translator, described the UK and India as “natural partners”.

Modi and Starmer celebrate the trade deal. Credit: Kin Cheung/PA Wire | Kin Cheung/PA Wire

The ongoing England-India Test cricket clash is a “great metaphor for our partnership”, Mr Modi said, adding: “There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat.”

The UK and India are also bolstering co-operation on tackling corruption, fraud, organised crime and illegal migration, by sharing criminal records and other intelligence.

But the deal has not given the UK as much access as it would have liked to India’s financial and legal services industries.

The agreement promises some benefits for the UK’s financial services, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves understood to have pushed on behalf of the sector in discussions with her Indian counterpart.

But more wide-ranging access was not agreed, and talks continue on a bilateral investment treaty aimed at protecting British investments in India and vice versa.

The two nations also continue to discuss UK plans for a tax on high-carbon industries, which India believes could hit its imports unfairly.

However, it does include a double contributions convention (DCC) – which will mean Indian workers coming to Britain, and British workers going to India, on a temporary basis, will not have to pay national insurance contributions in both countries for the first three years.

