Sir Keir Starmer to become first British Prime Minister to visit Ireland in five years

Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Dublin today to meet the Taoiseach, Simon Harris, and continue his attempt at resetting the UK’s relations with the EU.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time a British Prime Minister has visited Ireland in five years, and the Prime Minister says he wants to help the relationship reach its full potential.

Sir Keir said: “The UK and Ireland share the strongest of ties – through our close geography, shared culture and the friendships of our people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our relationship has never reached its full potential, but I want to change that. We have a clear opportunity to go further and faster to make sure our partnership is fully delivering on behalf of the British and Irish people – driving growth and prosperity in both our countries.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Credit: Benjamin Cremel/PA Wire

“The Taoiseach and I are in lockstep about our future, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration further.”

Sir Keir and Mr Harris will meet Irish business leaders from companies including Accenture, Keelings and Primark, to encourage more trade and investment.

Hilary O’Meara, managing director of Accenture in Ireland, said the IT company “is delighted to be invited, alongside other business leaders in Ireland, to join UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach, Simon Harris to discuss mutual business opportunity across our two countries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is encouraging to see the Prime Minister travel to Ireland so early in his premiership to join us for what promises to a great sporting occasion,” she added.

In the evening, the pair will watch the Nations’ League football match between England and the Republic of Ireland.

It is the Prime Minister’s latest leg in a tour of EU countries, including Germany and France.

Sir Keir is hoping to smooth over relations with Brussels to boost British trade and investment.