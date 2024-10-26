South Yorkshire Mayor 'hopeful' of support in Budget for £65m policing shortfall

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal investigations were launched last month into how the mammoth shortfall was left by South Yorkshire’s Office of the Police Crime Commissioner in handing over to the combined authority.

But in going over the inherited books, combined authority finance officers identified that £16m of charges that should have been made to allow for the repayment of this debt so far have been missed and that future payments of £49m have not been included in future spending plans.

These problems appear to represent a fundamental error in accounting practices in the office of the former PCC. These errors were not identified by annual audit checks from 2020 onwards.

Mr Coppard told the Yorkshire Post there had been “constructive conversations” with the government over the shortfall, and he was “hopeful” there may be help in the Budget.

All police forces across the country, as a result of 14 years of underfunding, are in really difficult circumstances - so South Yorkshire isn’t alone in that,” he said.

“But that problem is compounded if we don’t manage to solve the problem of the shortfall of £65m, so it just makes matters harder in terms of delivering those services.

“I recognise none of this is easy for the government, but they understand the challenge, they understand what we’re dealing with, they understand the consequences if we don’t get some of that support.”

He added: “We’re talking to them not just about how they can help us with funding, but what flexibilities and freedoms might be available to us in order to be able to solve these problems.”

A statement from South Yorkshire Police previously said it is “too soon” to say what the black hole will mean for staff, but: “We have an established savings programme which we will be utilising further.