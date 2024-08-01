Sir Keir Starmer told thugs and far right hooligans that “we will put a stop” to the violent demonstrations and disorder that has emerged across the country.

In the aftermath of more than a hundred arrests in London, Southport and Hartlepool, the Prime Minister said that this was “not protest, it’s not legitimate, it’s crime”.

Sir Keir said would not allow a “summer of riots” and told reporters that the shocking scenes were “clearly driven by far right hatred”.

Following the shocking fatal stabbing of three children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, police cars were set on fire and people hurled bricks at a mosque.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the violent disorder was instigated by English Defence League supporters.

The Prime Minister held a meeting with police chiefs, including Ch Con Kennedy and West Yorkshire Chief Constable John Robins in Downing Street, today (1 August) ahead of his press conference to the nation.

Sir Keir said: “In the aftermath of this attack, the community of Southport had to suffer twice.

Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech in Downing Street. Credit: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire | Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

“A gang of thugs got on trains and buses, went to a community that is not their own, a community grieving the most horrific tragedy and then proceeded to throw bricks and police officers.”

“Make no mistake, whether it’s in Southport, London or Hartlepool - these people are showing our country exactly who they are,” he continued.

“Mosques targeted because they’re mosques, flares thrown at the statue of Winston Churchill a Nazi salute at the cenotaph.”

He said that at the meeting with police chiefs “we resolved to show who we are, a country who will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate into our communities, and will not permit under any circumstances a breakdown in law and order on our streets”.

Demonstrators wearing England flags and waving banners saying “enough is enough” and “stop the boats” had congregated outside Downing Street on Wednesday night.

Firefighters tend to a burning police car in the aftermath of riots in Hartlepool. Credit: PA | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Social media posts had wrongly claimed the attack was carried out by a Muslim asylum seeker who crossed the Channel in a small boat.

Sir Keir said: “There will be a time for questions and we will make sure the victims and families in Southport will be at the heart of that process.”

He explained: “The price for a trial that is prejudiced is ultimately paid by the victims and their families who are deprived of the justice they deserve.”

The Prime Minister sent a warning to bosses of social media companies, saying “violent disorder clearly whipped up online, that is also a crime”.

“It’s happening on your premises and the law must be upheld everywhere,” he said.

The Prime Minister announced that he would bring in a “national capability across police forces to tackle violent disorder” which would allow officers to easily share intelligence.

Sir Keir said he wanted forces to hit the thugs with criminal behaviour orders “to restrict their movements, just the same way we do with football hooligans”.

The meeting in Downing Street came after a 17-year-old charged with the murder of three girls in the knife attack appeared at Liverpool Crown Court and was named by the judge as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks, Lancashire.