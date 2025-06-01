Spending Review: Council services including leisure and road maintenance could be cut, leader warns

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council (NYC) indicated that councillors will look at leisure services and winter maintenance of roads as potentially areas for savings if their budget doesn’t improve.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver her spending review later this month, with health and defence widely expected to receive funding boosts.

But six out of ten councils say they are not confident of setting a balanced budget next year amid feared cuts to local government.

The County Councils Network (CCN) said councils are making £1.2bn of savings and cuts to services to balance their books this year, with surging demand and higher costs creating a further £2.2bn funding gap next year, which will have to be filled by additional government funding, council tax rises or service cuts.

The CCN said rural councils lost £100m in dedicated funding last year with fears that in contrast, urban councils may see hundreds of millions redistributed.

Carl Les said: “We know health is going to get an uplift, and we’ve been reaping the peace dividend for years, and defence spending will have to rise. That’s good news for those departments but it’s bad news for us. We tend to be the ‘tail-end Charlies’ who get the cuts, and that’s what we’re expecting.

“We’ve started to involve members into the decisions of what needs to be looked at. I can’t say for definite what we’re going to have to reduce, or stop even, but we’re starting that process already.

“We don’t have to provide leisure services. We want to, because it’s the sign of a good, healthy society, but at the same time it’s going to have to be looked at.

“We spend more money on winter road maintenance than any other council in the country and that will be on the list. I’m not saying it’s going to be cut but there are a long list of things we have to do statutorily and therefore we’ll look for efficiencies within that.”

“There’s no sacred cows in all this.”

Mr Les said he refuted the idea that rural councils deserved less funding due to affluence.

He said: “There’s an idea that rural areas are affluent, and yes we are, but there’s pockets of deprivation too. Our economy tends to be low productivity and low wage.

"The Government also said there’s no evidence services cost more in rural areas, we disagree with that.”

Cllr Tim Oliver, Chair of the County Councils Network, said: “England’s largest councils head into the Spending and Fair Funding Reviews under considerable pressure and under a great cloud of uncertainty. The Chancellor’s decisions will make or break the budgets of county and rural unitary councils: in a year where we’re already making unprecedented savings and face a further £2.2bn shortfall in 2026/27.

“It is almost unthinkable to imagine the situation getting worse, but a real-terms cut in the Spending Review for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s Budget would be just that. For county and rural councils, it could be a double whammy, with any unfair changes to funding distribution leading to further reductions in their income.

