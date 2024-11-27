Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Culture all-party parliamentary group (APPG), which is made up of MPs and peers, has spent a year taking evidence on how to boost the cultural value of sport in the North, and how this can grow the region’s economy.

Led by Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume and former Labour deputy leader Lord Tom Watson, the Question of Sport Inquiry has called on the government to create a “Northern Sporting Powerhouse”.

The report highlights the transformative role that both professional and grassroots sport plays in strengthening Northern communities and addressing regional inequalities.

It says this can go further with greater investment into facilities, such as swimming pools and green spaces, better government co-ordination and funding being devolved to the region’s metro mayors.

“For every £1 invested in major events, an estimated £6 is returned to local communities, enhancing high street footfall and stimulating the visitor economy,” Ms Hume said.

The peleton passes through Norwood Edge, near Otley, during the 2019 cycling world championships that finished in Harrogate. Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“Sport is woven into the very fabric of Northern life. Football and rugby have their roots in our northern cities and towns and for decades have continued to bring communities together, foster pride in local identity, and they have become the cornerstone of the North’s cultural heritage and brand.

“In turn, these cultural anchors attract investment and tourism, benefiting local economies.”

The report highlights how the birthplace of rugby league was at the George Hotel in Huddersfield in 1895, the oldest annual horserace in the English calendar has been held in Kiplingcotes since 1519 and Sheffield FC was the world’s first football team.

This heritage is a huge driver to the economy, with the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire generating £60 million for the region and the cycling world championships bringing 380,000 visitors to Harrogate.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume. | Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume.

The inquiry found that at a grassroots level, recreational sport is key to reducing health issues, such as heart disease, which are more prevalent in the North.

The report revealed that for every £1 invested in sport in the UK, a return of £4 in social and health benefits is created,

It said it “has the potential to vastly improve our health, and reduce burden on the NHS through preventative action, make us happier, and bring together local communities”.

Yorkshire Vikings and Lancashire Lightning in a T20 Roses clash. Credit: Harry Trump/Getty Images | Getty Images

Ms Hume explained: “Sport acts as a social equaliser, fostering inclusion and resilience.

“It provides young people with vital life skills including teamwork and self-discipline, it helps to reduce crime and fosters a greater interest in educational achievement.”

The report recommends that sport be prioritised in the Northern cultural strategy, including devolving funding to metro mayors and simplifying grant applications.

It said: “It makes sense then, for sport to be central to any Government’s policy thinking around the importance of culture to levelling up, improving health and wellbeing and building great places and communities.”

“Sport is far more than a game here in the North - it’s a source of pride, unity and opportunity,” Ms Hume added.

“This report makes it clear that investing in sport is about investing in our communities. It's time to fully recognise sport as critically important to the North’s future success.”