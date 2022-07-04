Ceylon Cuisine on Parliament Road, in Middlesbrough, serves up Sri Lankan and South Indian food. It will need to make changes before council officers return if it wants to increase its score.

Inspectors found major improvements were necessary regarding the management of food safety, which includes making sure that the food sold is safe to eat and that staff are aware of food safety.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The takeaway will also need to make changes to ensure it is cleaner and staff are hygienically handling food.

Ceylon Cuisine in Middlesbrough has been given a one-star food hygeine rating

Inspectors will have completed a full report about the visit which will include recommendations to the owners. Zero is the lowest score, where urgent changes are required, and five is the highest.

Businesses can organise a re-inspection once they have made the changes. There are 18 firms with a one-star rating in Middlesbrough.