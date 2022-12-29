New drawings have revealed how a trendy shipping-container scheme could transform the area under the A66 at Exchange Square in Middlesbrough.

If the plans are approved, STACK Middlesbrough would be trading for three years in the “arcaded undercroft” beneath the main road. Owner Danieli Group is also keen to find a permanent site in the town.

A licensing application has also been submitted. The scheme wants permission for booze to be served and music to be played from 10am to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site will make use of the space that’s been cleared following the demolition of Slam nightclub which had been standing empty since 2016. Exchange Square has been undergoing redevelopment through the £640,000 High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) project.

How Stack in Middlesbrough could look

Advertisement Hide Ad

STACK is aiming to open in Middlesbrough in time for Easter 2023 and it’s thought it could create 115 jobs. The new scheme will be constructed of 25 shipping containers, designed around a central plaza with seating surrounded by five street food vendor outlets and three bars.

Hadrian’s Tipi – with its own bar – will be popping up at the site too. And a new stage area will mean that live performances and events can also be rolled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO of Danieli Group Neill Winch said the company had a strong growth strategy in place. He added: “We are very happy at the prospect of a pop-up scheme in Middlesbrough which, if successful, will be in place for three years.

“Given the rapid expansion of the brand, we would also hope to identify a site for a permanent STACK in Middlesbrough in the long term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: “Amazing things are happening really quickly in this key gateway to Middlesbrough. STACK will be a fantastic addition to Exchange Square which has been given a new lease of life.”