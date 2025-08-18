Starmer flies to US for Ukraine talks with Trump and Zelensky

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister and a host of European leaders will travel in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian leader, whose last visit to the Oval Office ended in a tumultuous spat with Mr Trump.

The leaders will discuss the US President’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, which excluded Mr Zelensky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US President is said to be mulling over Russia’s demands to bring an end to the war, which include a land grab of two occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk.

Several media outlets have reported Mr Trump is planning to urge his Ukrainian counterpart to agree to the conditions as part of a peace deal to end the war.

He appeared to adopt a change of tone in his language about brokering a peace deal, moving away from insisting that a ceasefire is needed before a long-term agreement to end the war is made.

This appeared to echo Mr Putin’s refusal to lay down arms ahead of a sustained peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Other leaders making the journey to Washington with Sir Keir include France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Finland’s Alexander Stubb, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Nato Chief Mark Rutte.

The leaders are likely travelling to the White House with the aim of avoiding a repeat performance of February’s public bust-up between Mr Zelensky and the American president, after which Mr Trump temporarily suspended aid to Ukraine.

Downing Street insisted Sir Keir and other allies stand ready to support the next phase of talks to end the war.

“At the meeting that will take place at the White House tomorrow, the Prime Minister, with other European partners, stands ready to support this next phase of further talks and will reaffirm that his backing for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes,” a statement from No 10 on Sunday said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in Brussels yesterday, Ms von der Leyen said Ukraine cannot be carved up without it having a seat at the table in negotiations.

Standing alongside Mr Zelensky at a press conference ahead of the so-called coalition of the willing meeting, the EU chief said: “With regards to any territorial questions in Ukraine, our position is clear: international borders cannot be changed by force.

“These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone, and these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table.”

(Left to right) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine where they held a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing". Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Prime Minister, along with France and Germany’s leaders, hosted a call of the coalition of the willing yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This aims to police a future peace deal by putting troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter Russian aggression.

European leaders on Saturday suggested Mr Trump had indicated he is now willing to provide American air support for the alliance, a “security guarantee” said to be vital to its operation.

Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s special envoy, said Mr Putin had agreed to Nato-like protection for Ukraine for the first time at the Alaska summit.

“We were able to win the following concession: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in Nato,” he told CNN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on social media yesterday morning, the Ukrainian leader railed against Russia’s refusal to lay down arms temporarily before agreeing to end the war.

Mr Zelensky said: “We see that Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing.

“This complicates the situation.”