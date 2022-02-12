North Yorkshire is being seen as a template for how a vastly rural area can take full advantage of the move to shift powers away from Westminster into the regions which is a key element of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s levelling up agenda.

Sources close to the proposed devolution deal for the county have told The Yorkshire Post that discussions are due to begin on Monday (Feb 14) between North Yorkshire’s representatives and civil servants in Whitehall.

The talks are aimed at putting in place a single unitary authority in North Yorkshire to replace the existing county council and seven district authorities in April 2023 to pave the way for a multi-billion pound devolution deal.

Talks over the landmark devolution deal are set to begin on Monday

The leader of the Tory-led North Yorkshire County Council, Coun Carl Les, said the deal, which would unlock key decision-making powers for key issues such as transport, education and housing, would create the “first city region rural powerhouse”.

He added: “Devolution can unlock significant long term investment for the region, driving growth and contributing to a stronger northern economy.

“It has the potential to bring about improvements in public transport and transport infrastructure, support for business, greater connectivity, education and skills - benefiting the people who live and work here.

“A devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire as the first city region rural powerhouse could also help deliver an ambition for this region to become England’s first carbon negative economy.”

A five-point plan has been drawn up by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership outlining the key aims that should drive the discussions for the devolution deal.

The lobby group has highlighted the need for better public transport, with improved rail services to Scarborough and better bus services centred on York, while also introducing long-awaited upgrades to the A64, which is the main route to the coast in North Yorkshire.

The partnership has also called for improved digital connectivity for both broadband and mobile phone coverage, building on the work by the county council which is already under way to introduce superfast internet across North Yorkshire.

The need for more affordable housing in rural communities has been highlighted, with higher targets imposed in countryside developments than in urban areas to help counter the soaring cost of property.

Figures from the National Housing Federation have shown that the average cost of a property in the Harrogate district is £353,121 - the highest in the region - while the average wage is £31,814.

The average cost of a property nationally is £309,678, while the average price of a home in the Yorkshire and the Humber region is 197,743.

The Northern Powerhouse Partnership has also stressed the need to recognise the importance of workers living in villages but who are commuting to towns and cities.

The partnership’s director, Henri Murison, said that “knowledge intensive” workers in the countryside should be seen as a vital resource as much as workers in more traditional rural businesses, such as tourism and farming.

The Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake, highlighted the critical need for an upgrade to the A64, and has been involved in talks with leading organisations including the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership to ensure the improvements become a reality.

He said: “Devolution and an elected mayor for York and North Yorkshire will avoid setting city against the rural areas as our interests in driving up productivity are shared.

“Along with better rail services and demand response bus services, the Northern Powerhouse Partnership is backing the case I have been making throughout my time in Parliament for investment in our county and the North as a whole.”

The Government stressed that it has already committed millions of pounds to rural parts of the region to help “fire up Yorkshire’s economic engine”.

More than £145m in funding has been provided to York, North Yorkshire and the East Riding including £24m in road improvements to improve rural connectivity in North Yorkshire.

A further £2m has been allocated to unlock a new agri-business park in Malton, and £1.6m has been invested in a new agri-tech building and engineering centre at Askham Bryan College, near York.

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We have invested over £145m in local growth funding in York, North Yorkshire and East Riding, including projects to improve rural connectivity and fire up Yorkshire’s economic engine.