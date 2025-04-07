Teesworks' appeal over High Court ruling in case against PD Ports dropped

Teesworks Ltd has dropped its appeal against a High Court ruling in a legal battle against PD Ports.

The port operator was declared “clearly the successful party” by a judge as it won six claims in the court case after it defended access rights to its holdings on the south bank of the river Tees.

The South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) brought the case and, along with Teesworks, clashed in court with PD Ports over access to land across the Teesworks redevelopment site in a multi-million-pound litigation.

Mr Justice Rajah ruled STDC and Teesworks had to pay most of PD Ports’ costs, estimated at £2.73m at the end of the six-week trial.

Teesworks said afterwards it intended to appeal while STDC said it would not, but PD Ports later said the Court of Appeal largely refused Teesworks permission to appeal except on pedestrian access along South Gare Road.

Now the issue has been raised at an STDC board meeting where Councillor Alec Brown, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Council, asked: “Just for the peace of mind of the public, I know we decided not to appeal the PD Ports stuff, didn’t we? We agreed and settled.

“The partner’s didn’t though, did they? They appealed. That’ll have no knock-on effect on our accounts or public money or anything? Where is that at the moment.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen replied: “Just to be clear from an STDC point of view, there’s no additional financial liability at all on what Teesworks decide to do themselves. But I believe that legal action’s been discontinued.”