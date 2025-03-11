Teesworks: Planning permission sought for site of demolished South Bank coke ovens

Outline planning permission is being sought to develop a 10.6 hectare site once occupied by the South Bank coke ovens, part of the former Redcar steelworks, now Teesworks.

Planning consultancy Lichfields said the application by South Tees Developments Limited involved a potential 106,640 square metres of general industry and storage and distribution facilities being created, along with office accommodation.

The coke ovens were categorised as ‘primary assets’ during the demolition programme to clear the former SSI steelworks site, which closed in 2015, and were brought down in 2021 along with the Dorman Long Tower.

They heated coal to make coke for use in the blast furnace and came with a number of other associated structures, including a 27 kilometre long gas main.

The South Bank Coke Ovens pictured in 1956. Credit: Teesside Archives, British Steel Collection

A planning statement included with an application submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council described how the final details in relation to access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale would be brought forward at a later stage as part of so-called ‘reserved matters’.

It also described how what was proposed would support various local planning policies.

The statement said “high quality” industrial units in a number of different sizes were planned, with opportunities also being incorporated for renewable technologies.

It said: “The entire Teesworks area is continuing to undergo large-scale regeneration in an attempt to improve sustainable economic growth, through the creation and expansion of new industries.

“The proposed development, in particular, would result in significant investment and help strengthen sustainable economic growth.

“It is evident that the delivery of over 106,000 sq m of industrial floorspace across the entire application site has the ability to generate a considerable number of new job opportunities which will have an overall positive impact upon the labour market, as well as strengthening the local economy.”

Meanwhile, a ground investigation report prepared by another consultant, Arcadis recommended that a remediation strategy was developed to identify potential contaminants on the site before any development.

The statement said: “It is anticipated that a detailed scheme to remediate the application site will be secured through planning conditions.”

Developments in the offing at Teesworks include the £450million SeAH Wind monopile manufacturing facility and Net Zero Teesside, a gas-fired plant which will capture carbon emissions and store them under the North Sea.