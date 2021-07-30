The survey revealed 56.8 per cent of people in Yorkshire feel the White Rose Yorkshire flag best symbolises the region more than anything else, including Yorkshire puddings (18.7 per cent).

The 'Big Yorkshire Conversation' was launched in April 2021 by the Yorkshire Society - seeking the views and opinions of the 'Yorkshire people' on topics ranging from devolution to the White Rose Yorkshire flag.

Initial results have revealed 77.6 per cent of people in the region are more likely to buy a product with Yorkshire in the brand name than not (19.3 per cent).

More than 4500 people responded to the online survey organised with the University of Hull.

Other early results showed people (44.9 per cent) and landscape (34.1 per cent) are considered the main things that give Yorkshire its unique identity, with a strong case for the region’s variety and diversity made too.

While 53.6 per cent consider themselves more Yorkshire than English and it’s a vast majority (84.3 per cent) when you add those who feel as equally Yorkshire as English.

Almost three quarters (73.4 per cent) agreed that Yorkshire should have more decision-making powers in the same way Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and London have.

Support in a referendum on establishing a Yorkshire parliament, if there was one now, would be overwhelming with twice as many of our respondents voting ‘yes’ (56.3 per cent) than

‘no’ (23 per cent).

Meanwhile 55.5 per cent feel uninformed about the devolution (or levelling up) agenda.

Philip Bell, Chief Executive of The Yorkshire Society, said the purpose of the survey was to open up conversation in the region.

He said: The current debate about Yorkshire’s future seemed to have been limited to discussions between council leaders and Government ministers.

"The great majority of Yorkshire people are getting no say in their own future and The Yorkshire Society wanted to do something about that.

He added: "So, the idea of the Big Yorkshire Conversation was born, to encourage the people of Yorkshire to have their say on how Yorkshire is defined, what Yorkshire is now and where its future direction lies”.

"Broadening the debate is good for Yorkshire, good for democracy and should add support for any political conclusions arrived at."

This first survey report is available free of charge to anyone, and a copy can be requested here.

Full findings, with more than 4,500 people surveyed will be out on August 1, Yorkshire Day.

