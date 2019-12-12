The quirkiest polling stations in Yorkshire where you can cast your vote

Country pubs, a historic windmill and an inner-city hair salon are some of the more unusual locations being used as polling stations today.

One of the quirkiest places you can cast your vote today is in Hull West and Hessle, which was one of the highest Leave-voting areas in the 2016 Brexit referendum, where you can vote in a hair salon.

A polling station in the garage of someone's residential home in Croydon. Photo: Getty

Amy Usher-Goldsmith has been running Ush Hair salon in Wold Road for 12 years said she is expecting hundreds of people to turn up today.

Ms Usher-Goldsmith, 36, from Hull, has reserved the front of the salon for voters while attending to clients in a back room.

She said: "I think it's important to do for the local community and it's good publicity for the salon."

The Yorkshire constituency was created in 1997, and Labour's Emma Hardy has held the seat since then.

Wensleydale Railway's Theresa Chapman on her way to cast her vote in the 2019 General Election at th epolling station in the Leeming Bar Community Hub carriage. 'Picture Bruce Rollinson

Ms Hardy is running for re-election against Brexit Party candidate and former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry.

Elsehwere the Thelnetham Windmill site in West Suffolk will be a General Election polling station for the first time this year.

In Matt Hancock's former constituency voters will head to the events building beside a 200-year-old working windmill.

Chris Mills, custodian of the site, said he grinds flour at the mill using traditional methods and offers guided tours.

Scarborough Polling Stations open in Scarborough ..Barry Poulter enjoys some bowling as Alexandra Bowls Centre is available also as a polling station for the day. Photo: Richard Ponter

Mr Mills, 75, said: "I'm politically active and I'm looking forward to it, but I'm very concerned about the outcome.

"The different parties are teaming up to be politically tactical and that could have a detrimental effect on the party I am going to vote for."

Another venue being used as a polling station this year is The White Horse pub in Petersfield, Hampshire, which has no signage and is known locally as The Pub With No Name.

Landlord Elizabeth Fogg, 55, from Surrey, said the pub has been used as a polling station for the East Hampshire constituency, last represented by Tory former cabinet minister Damian Hinds, before, and she is expecting almost 100 voters.

A voter heads to a polling station at Bank View Cafe, Sheffield, December 12 2019. Polling stations have opened across the UK for the December 2019 General Election. Photo: SWNS

Ms Fogg, who has been the landlord for 10 years, said: "It's quite interesting, people come in and talk to you about how nice it is to have it in a pub.

"It's different, you can have a drink and a packet of crisps while you're here.

"But I think people will vote in this election regardless - it's an important one."

Another landlord, Reintr Heckem, is preparing for members of the Henley constituency to vote at his pub, Fox and Hounds, in Watlington, Oxfordshire.

Mr Heckem, a German national, said issues in the upcoming election were of particular importance to him.

He said: "What happens in this next election is very important for me.

"It's important to have polling stations, but it's very strange for me because I'm the landlord, but I'm German and I'm not allowed to vote.

"I have to apply for a dual nationality to vote, but I don't want to give up my German passport."

Henley has been a Conservative seat for more than a century, and John Howell has represented the area since 2008.

Other unusual polling stations this year include beauty supply store The Body Shop's UK headquarters in Littlehampton, Sussex, The Ace Launderette in Oxford, and a chip shop called Hank Marvin in Narberth, Pembrokeshire.

Polling station locations are decided by returning officers from the Electoral Commission, who also announce the result.

Yorkshire Dales postman Andrew Pilkington wearing a santa hat as he delivers mail in Aysgarth, North Yorkshire, passing the polling station at the Village Institute Hall which is displaying a large Christmas tree. Photo: John Giles/PA Wire

Maggie Fisk age 58 at Thelnetham Windmill polling station in Thelnetham Diss Suffolk after voting. 2019 genral election first thing this morning. Photo: SWNS

A converted shipping container which is being used as a polling station in Dudley, West Midlands. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Voters arriving at the Polling Station in Thorner Parish Centre, near Leeds, for the General Election 2019. Photo: JPI Media