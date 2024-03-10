Change of use planning permission was required to turn over the rear part of the ground floor of The Workies on Redcar High Street for the new purpose, which will be divided off.

In February last year it was reported the club, which has been in its present location since 1934, had been temporarily closed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. It is understood The Workies in its former guise has since shut for good with the property in line to be refurbished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Images drawn up by Marske-based Pyramid Architectural Design and submitted to Redcar and Cleveland Council as part of the plans show how the studio could look. But they also show revamped seating areas elsewhere in the building with tables and chairs, a stage and bar.

The Workies in Redcar High Street.

A council officer’s report said: “The proposal seeks to provide for internal alterations to divide the rear portion of the ground floor to be used for a martial arts studio. The remainder of the property is indicated to remain [for] the club use.”

It said there would be no appreciable effect on neighbouring amenity from the change of use, adding: “The proposal would not result in any loss of retail element to the town centre and would introduce an additional use to the town centre further expanding the variety on offer.”

Coatham ward councillor Carl Quartermain said any potential development of the property, which also contains a second floor flat, was “very good news”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad