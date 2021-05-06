There is a bumper crop of elections this time, as many were postponed from last May because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The wide range of polls being held means that every adult in England, Wales and Scotland will have the chance to cast at least one vote, which is a rare occurrence outside of a general election.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman and her dog outside a polling station in the Bank View Cafe, Sheffield, Yorkshire, as polls open for local, mayoral, Welsh and Scottish Government elections and Hartlepool by-election . Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

But unlike in previous years, where the vast majority of results are usually known by the end of Friday, this year's local elections are going to be more of a marathon than a sprint.

While some results around the region will be known on Friday May 7 many more will not be announced until Saturday May 8 and others in the two days after that.

Votes for the high-profile Hartlepool by-election will be counted overnight on Thursday and the identity of the new MP should be known by early on Friday.

But other results will take longer to filter through as coronavirus rules will affect how long it takes to count votes. Estimates have been especially difficult to produce because of the circumstances of the pandemic, as authorities are unsure how long it will take to count votes while keeping to social distancing requirements.

The first result for Yorkshire will be the election of a new local mayor for Doncaster, expected early on Friday morning. Unlike other councils in Yorkshire where the council leader is chosen from the ruling party, Doncaster’s mayoral vote is separate and is made by the electors instead of councillors.

The results for Doncaster council itself are expected around 4pm on the same day and the afternoon is set to be a busy time, with declarations expected for Sheffield (3pm), Wakefield (5pm), Barnsley (4pm) and North East Lincolnshire (2pm). Labour-run Hull council is expected to announce its results at around 7pm.

The first police, fire and crime commissioner result will be in North Yorkshire, where the four candidates to replace outgoing Julia Mulligan could find out their fate by 2pm.

But all PFCC elections, like those for metro mayors, use the supplementary vote system, meaning if no candidate gets 50 per cent of first preferences there will be a run-off, potentially delaying the final result until 4pm.

On Saturday May 8 another tranche of local election results will be announced in Yorkshire and the Humber, with the majority towards the back end of the afternoon. Results expected include Rotherham (5pm), Leeds (6pm), Kirklees (4.30pm), Calderdale (5pm) and Bradford (5pm).

The results of the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner elections are due to be announced at 5pm that day.

The election of metro mayors around the country is also being spread over the weekend. The result of the Tees Valley mayoral election, taking in parts of North Yorkshire, is expected around 5pm, while in West Yorkshire the county's first metro mayor will be announced on Sunday afternoon May 9. In both cases, the results could be delayed if no candidate gets 50 per cent in the first round of votes.

There will be more results to come on Monday May 10, with South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner being announced at around 1.30pm.