Thousands of solar panels could be built on fields near the banks of the Humber

Land off Carr Lane has been highlighted as a potential spot for a new solar farm

The Winterton Solar Farm would see around 18,000 panels installed on a site on Carr Lane near South Ferriby.

The farm would be capable of producing 9.71 MW of electricity, which would meet the energy needs of 2832 houses according to the application.

It is also expected that the solar farm would save over 2,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year.

An application has been submitted to use two fields for the farm for the next 40 years.

The developer says that this is an environmentally-sustainable project, as the site could be returned to agricultural land at the end of the period.

They added that the local community have been supportive of the plans.

“The minimal physical intrusion of the development itself will mean that the panels can be removed after their 40 year life time and the land will revert swiftly to full agricultural use,” the application states.

“In this respect, the proposed scheme will result in a less permanent impact than most other forms of development, including some alternative methods of renewable energy production.

“At the end of the 40 year period, the land will not be considered ‘Brownfield’ or ‘Previously Developed Land’ and will revert to agricultural use unless planning permission is later extended.”

If the plans are approved, around 190 HGV deliveries would be needed to deliver the panels and other construction materials to the solar farm.

The panels would be fixed as opposed to tracking ones which follow the movement of the sun.