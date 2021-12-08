Thousands of volunteers called on to help vaccine booster programme after eligibility extended

A Yorkshire MP is among those asking people to give their time to the national effort with millions more people becoming eligible for their next jab, as early indications have suggested that the new Omicron variant is more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus as previously feared.

As Ministers continue to grapple with the new strain, the numbers of boosters administered on Saturdays are significantly higher than the rest of the week, according to official Government records.

The number of jabs into arms across Yorkshire and the Humber last Saturday (December 4) was almost 9,000 higher than any other day of the previous week, the coronavirus dashboard shows.

File photo dated 31/07/21 of a person receiving a Covid-19 jab.

On Saturday, 42,236 jabs were administered in Yorkshire and the Humber, and 44,126 the Saturday before (November 27.)

Thursday December 2 saw the highest number of jabs given at any point between these two dates, with 33,501 across the region.

The trend was repeated on previous Saturdays, with similar weekend peaks dating back to September, and can also be seen reflected in nationwide figures.

Meanwhile, the NHS has launched a recruitment drive for volunteers and paid staff on the anniversary of the first person in the world to receive a Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme.

As the scheme it reaches its “most complex stage”, the NHS is asking for paid staff and volunteers join the programme, with some 10,000 new roles are being advertised include vaccinators, admin staff and healthcare support workers. Millions more are expected to be able to get their boosters in the coming weeks, following the expansion of eligibility to all adults over the age of 18.

The calls have been echoed by Doncaster Central MP and Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons Dame Rosie Winterton, who has asked people to “make contact” if they have the time to assist.

“Volunteers have been of great assistance during the pandemic and as we roll out the new booster vaccines, their help is needed more than ever,” she said.

The news comes as the Prime Minister has warned that the Omicron variant appears to be more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus, with more than 100 new cases of the strain confirmed across the country yesterday.

The Prime Minister updated his Cabinet on the latest situation on Tuesday morning, as a scientist warned cases of the Omicron variant in the UK are soon expected to be higher than in some African countries placed on the travel red list.

Giving an account of the Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister said it was too early to draw conclusions on the characteristics of Omicron but early indications were that it is more transmissible than Delta.”

Yesterday, the UK recorded its highest weekly figure of Covid-19 cases since January.

A total of 336,893 new cases were reported in the past seven days, including 45,691 on Tuesday, Government figures show.

Today, the NHS marks one year since the first coronavirus jab in the world was given to a hospital patient in the UK.

On 8 December 2020, 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, administered by Matron May Parsons.

Calling on people to make sure they take up the offer of a booster vaccine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Since the first jab was delivered one year ago today, our phenomenal vaccine rollout has saved hundreds of thousands of lives and given us the best possible protection against Covid-19.