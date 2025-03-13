Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire’s Oliver Coppard, West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire’s David Skaith signed the White Rose Agreement in Selby Abbey yesterday, pledging to work more closely in five areas.

Ms Brabin described the trio as “the Three Musketeers” and said it “felt like a great moment” for the county.

They committed to collaborate on driving growth and investment, as well as promoting Yorkshire on the world stage.

The mayors also said they would work together to tackle crime and improve connectivity.

Left to right: South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith signing the White Rose Agreement in Selby Abbey. Credit: SYMCA | SYMCA

The idea came from Mr Coppard, who said he had received backing from Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Devolution Minister Jim McMahon.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be able to work with my friends Tracy and David to launch this White Rose Agreement, and to be celebrating and championing our region together on behalf of the millions of people we represent,” he said.

“We’re the biggest and best region in the country and we’re going to be even louder than ever.”

Ms Brabin thinks this will bear fruit on the international stage: “When I have been abroad on trade missions talking about Yorkshire, nobody cares whether you are west or south.

“Yorkshire as a brand has enormous potential and impact globally.”

While Mr Skaith said that the trio were looking to emulate the success of the collaboration between Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram.

“It’s undoubtedly been one of the great strengths of the North West over the last few years,” he told The Yorkshire Post, “that great collaboration between Steve and Andy has really showcased how powerful it is.”