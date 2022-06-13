Tony Blair faces noisy 'war criminal' protest - but Keir Starmer sends knighthood congratulations

It was announced in December that Blair was to be appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter – the highest possible ranking.

More than 1.5 million signatures were gathered on a petition calling for the knighthood to be “rescinded”, claiming he was the “least deserving person of any public honour” and that he should be “held accountable for war crimes”.

Sir Tony was prime minister during the Allied military invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair during the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The latest honour prompted a noisy protest outside the walls of Windsor Castle by around 100 Stop the War activists who at one point chanted “Tony Blair war criminal”.

He received his knighthood from the Queen in an audience at Windsor last week.

Sir Keir said: “I’ve already congratulated Tony Blair, a hugely successful Labour Prime Minister, three-times winner and did so much for our country - whether that is for children in poverty, whether that’s schools or hospitals or the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“The Good Friday Agreement is one of the proudest achievements of any Labour Government.

“Congratulations to Tony Blair.”

Sir Keir said Sir Tony had created a legacy that had helped millions of people in the country.

