Too many military families living in damp and mouldy homes, MoD admits

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, the MoD announced it agreed to the majority of recommendations from the Defence Committee’s report, including investing in Single Living Accommodation and repairing trust with service families.

MPs had taken evidence from dozens of armed forces personnel, who said communication from the MoD about complaints and repairs was lacking.

The report found that two-thirds of service family accommodation (SFA) needed “major work” to meet modern standards.

At Catterick Garrison, near Richmond in North Yorkshire, the largest British Army base in the world, reports have claimed that there have been issues with hot water and showering facilities at some of the barracks in the base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catterick Garrison

In its response, the Government said: “The MoD recognise that too many military families are living in substandard military housing, often with persistent problems like damp and mould, when the very least they deserve is a good home.

“We are working hard to address these issues and deliver homes fit for heroes.

It said the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) is working on a new military housing strategy, which will be published later this year.

The MoD response revealed this “will include: a generational renewal of Armed Forces accommodation; new opportunities for forces homeownership; and better use of MoD land to support the delivery of affordable homes for families across Britain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it said at certain locations, such as Catterick Garrison, new accommodation “simply cannot wait”.

Further plans for new homes at the giant North Yorkshire base will be submitted by the DIO this spring.

Chair of the Defence Committee, Tan Dhesi MP, said: “I am pleased that the MoD recognises the importance of decent service accommodation and has agreed to the majority of the recommendations in our report.

“Service accommodation has been in a dire state for too long – our forces should not be made to live in sub-standard conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In its response, the MoD has committed to holding the DIO to account and driving up standards.

“The MoD has also pledged to invest in single living accommodation that fails to meet the minimum standard, and has acknowledged problems in its communication around the allocation of service family accommodation.

“Work to deliver a new military housing strategy, a stock condition survey and a new complaint process for service family accommodation are all encouraging signs that the MoD is responding to the concerns raised in our inquiry.