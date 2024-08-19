Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch rules out merger with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK

Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch has ruled out a merger with Reform UK saying “the best way to deal with that problem is being our authentic selves”.

At last month’s General Election the Conservatives suffered the party’s worst loss in history, coming third in many seats to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Ms Badenoch is one of six candidates vying to replace Rishi Sunak, who stepped down after the damaging election defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The success of Reform UK was one of the big storylines, with Nigel Farage finally becoming an MP.

Kemi Badenoch. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire

However Ms Badenoch ruled out any sort of right-wing merger if she became the Conservative leader.

“I believe in free and fair competition,” she said. “If another party decides that it wants to be the party of the right, what we should do as Conservatives is be better than them. We don’t need to merge with another party.

“In a free and fair market of ideas, we should be defeating the ideas of Reform, and every other party for that matter. A merger will just add to the confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we have not yet decided who we are and what the Conservative Party is about, if we are still arguing with ourselves, how does merging with another party fix that? We’re just going to be arguing with more people.”

She also claimed that the Equality Act being misinterpreted “fed a lot of the discontent” seen during the riots.

The Equality Act 2010 legally protects people from discrimination in the workplace and in wider society, replacing previous anti-discrimination laws in relation to disability, age, gender and race with a single Act.

During her tenure as Minister for Women and Equalities Ms Badenoch was critical of the Equality Act, specifically relating to trans women in female spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After violent racist disorder across England in response to the killing of three young girls in Southport, allegations were made of “two-tier policing”, with claims that officers are overly lenient with protesters of progressive causes or racial minorities.

In an online rally, Ms Badenoch, who is currently the shadow housing and communities secretary, was asked about society “becoming more factionalised”.

She said: “I think that one of the things we need to strongly emphasise is equality under the law.

“There are too many people who have misinterpreted the Equality Act and think that there are different groups which are protected in different ways. That is not true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is one of the things that has fed a lot of the discontent within communities, whether they’re complaining about two-tier policing or about the equality law being misapplied. You see it, whether it’s in the battles between women and trans rights activists, between different religions, between men and women, between black and white.

“We can stop all that, but we need to make sure that we give people something common.”

She added: “Allowing the cultural zeitgeist to talk as if we are all in different factions or we’re all in different identity groups is one of the reasons why people are beginning to see more difference rather than see more in common.”

Six candidates are challenging for the leadership – Mrs Badenoch, Robert Jenrick, Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Dame Priti Patel – with the winner announced on 2 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The field will be narrowed to four in time for the Tory conference in the autumn before MPs vote for a final two who will face a ballot of Conservative members.