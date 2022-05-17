General view of the Houses of Parliament

The unnamed man was also arrested on allegations of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office, according to a Scotland Yard statement.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the MP involved not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

A statement from the whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.