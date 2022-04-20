Tory MP said he stands by Boris Johnson after he asked voters for ‘alternatives’

MP Robert Goodwill said he accepts the Prime Minister’s apology, after the Partygate scandal, and he thinks the country should “draw a line under it and move on”.

Sir Robert Goodwill sent the email to around 20 people who were urging him to publicly condemn Mr Johnson for breaching coronavirus laws with his 56th birthday celebration in 2020.

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby told them is “a whole mine of talent within the current cabinet who could potentially take over Number 10” and it “would be helpful if you could let me know which of the alternatives you believe would make the best Prime Minister".

But Sir Robert told The Yorkshire Post he sent the email to “smoke out” those who only want the Prime Ministers to be removed because they support other political parties.

“This wasn't a survey of lots of people to ask who I should support,” said Mr Goodwill.

“The majority of people who came back said they wanted Keir Starmer, so their motivation for calling me to support moves to censure Boris were fairly clear.”

The Tory MP also said he does not want a leadership election, which could take several months, and he will not submit a letter of no confidence.

“With the current situation with energy supplies, the cost of living crisis, the refugee crisis and the multitude of other issues we’re facing, having a leadership election would be an indulgence which would not serve the country well,” he said.

“We're behind the Prime Minister on his policy on sending economic migrants to Rwanda to have their claims looked at, we're behind the Prime Minister and the Chancellor on their economic policy and we very much think the Prime Minister has done the right thing in terms of Covid.”