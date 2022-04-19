Former Chief Whip tells Boris Johnson he is no longer 'worthy' of Prime Minister's office

The Prime Minister pictured on Downing Street this afternoon

Mark Harper told the House of Commons that Conservative MPs were being asked to defend the “indefensible,” and later revealed that he has submitted a letter of no confidence in his leader.

It came after Mr Johnson insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules, as he offered MPs a “wholehearted apology” after being fined by police last week.

MPs will get an opportunity to vote on Thursday on whether the Prime Minister lied to Parliament with his previous denials of parties having occured in Downing Street.

Mr Harper told the Commons: I strongly support the Government’s actions in standing up to Putin’s aggression and helping Ukraine defend itself and our values and it’s exactly at times like this that our country needs a Prime Minister who exemplifies those values.

“I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible.

“I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”

After the House returned from its Easter recess, Mr Johnson said he was speaking in “all humility” by acknowledging the fine police issued, over the gathering in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“I paid the fine immediately and I offered the British people a full apology, and I take this opportunity on the first available sitting day to repeat my wholehearted apology to the House,” he said, as he faced shouts of “resign”.

“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse, but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently, that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules.

“I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.