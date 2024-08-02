Tracy Brabin warns far right thugs ‘those who seek to stoke division are not welcome’ in West Yorkshire
Amidst violent scenes in Southport, Hartlepool and London, she told the Yorkshire Post: “We’re working hard with our partners across the region to make West Yorkshire a safer, fairer place.
"I want to thank members of our community and our emergency service workers who help us achieve that day in, day out.
"Our diversity is our strength and I know the people of West Yorkshire are decent, honest folk who pull together for the sake of others.”
More than 100 people were arrested in London after a second night of rioting on Wednesday, following the mass stabbing of children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Merseyside.
On Tuesday night, a mosque had been targeted by far-right agitators, as misinformation and rumours spread on social media about Axel Rudakubana, the suspect charged with the murder of three girls.
The 17-year-old, named by the judge ahead of his 18th birthday next week, is from Banks, Lancashire, and was born in Cardiff.
Amidst the violence and disorder, the Muslim Council of Britain urged mosques to review and strengthen security measures ahead of Friday prayers tonight.
Imran Hussain, the independent MP for Bradford East, said the far right have taken “their lead from irresponsible politicians who have spent years whipping up hatred against minorities and Muslims in particular”.
He accused the demonstrators of “shamefully hijacking a moment of national mourning by targeting innocent people and mosques”.
"We must call out these disgraceful elements and remind them there is no place for Islamophobia or any kind of racism in our society,” Mr Hussain added.
“It does the whole country a disservice and creates division, not the unity we so badly need."