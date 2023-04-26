Trade union locked in dispute with TransPennine Express told ‘stalemate cannot go on’

A trade union locked in a dispute with TransPennine Express that is causing disruption for passengers across the North has been told the “stalemate cannot go on”.

Henri Murison Chief Executive of Northern Powerhouse Partnership, is calling on the train drivers’ union ASLEF to resolve their issues with the FirstGroup-owned operator and allow drivers to work overtime again.

Last week the union accepted a new rest-day working agreement which could significantly reduce the number of cancellations affecting passengers, as it allows drivers to cover for absent colleagues and help train new recruits for the first time since December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal promised drivers who work on their days off 175 per cent of their normal rate.

TransPennine Express passengers have been forced to endure months of severe disruption, as the operator has cancelled thousands of services

But shortly after accepting the deal, the union said its members will not return to working overtime because they have backed industrial action short of a strike.

ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said drivers are outraged because TransPennine Express (TPE) has tried to “take away” some of their terms and conditions “by sleight of hand”.

It comes as TPE, which had the worst cancellation record in the country last month, is working to make improvements and convince the Government that its contract to run services should be renewed in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Murrison has written to the ASLEF general secretary to say a resolution must be found as soon as possible.

Henri Murison, Chief Executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP).

“It is clear that securing a rest day working agreement is the single greatest barrier to getting services back on track, whether or not TransPennine Express receive an extension from Government to retain the franchise,” he said.

“Although we are already seeing improvements on services, our economy suffers enormously while delays and cancellations remain high – estimated by the Northern Powerhouse Partnership to be almost half a billion pounds if this goes on for twelve months .

“It’s a lose-lose situation for passengers and businesses, not to mention Aslef members themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This stalemate cannot go on and I hope Aslef can make progress on the remaining issues.”

Earlier this week, a source close to the negotiations said he is concerned ASLEF is “holding out” to force the Government to step in and appoint its operator of last resort to take over.

He said ASLEF is well aware services would immediately improve if drivers began working overtime and the Government would be more inclined to renew TPE’s contract next month.

It comes after the Office for Road and Rail (ORR) revealed one in six scheduled TPE services were cancelled in the four weeks ending March 31, due to staff shortages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad