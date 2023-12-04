Tributes paid to 'champions of their communities' as two councillors die on the same day

Two Yorkshire councillors have been praised as champions of their communities after they both passed away yesterday (Sunday, December 3).

Liberal Democrat Coun Pete Astell died suddenly yesterday after being elected to Beverley’s Minster and Woodmansey ward in May’s local elections for East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Coun Viv Padden, of Tranby ward on the same council, passed away following an illness which resulted from a stroke.

Liberal Democrat leader Coun Denis Healy said the group was reeling from the loss of two fine colleagues and much-loved friends in one day.

Coun Astell, born in 1958, served on Beverley Town Council for 15 years before winning in May’s local elections and becoming an East Riding councillor. He said his election, alongside his son Tom, was the honour of his life. Coun Astell took a particular interest in services and facilities for young people.

Liberal Democrat Minster and Woodmansey ward's Coun Pete Astell (right) with his son Coun Tom Astell.

Coun Eliza Whitaker, also of Minster and Woodmansey ward, had been with Coun Astell at the opening of a new outdoor gym in Beverley. She said he adored being a councillor and had thrown himself into the role since being elected.

Coun Whitaker said: “He was ecstatic not only to win in May, but to win with Tom. He was immensely proud of his lad and we’re now doing everything we can to support Tom.”

Coun Astell leaves behind partner Julie and Tom and the cause of his death is currently unknown. The councillor was 66 when he died and was followed hours later by Coun Padden, 79.

Coun Padden, born in 1946, served in the Royal Navy, worked on oil righs and ran a fish and chip shop before entering local politics. He served on Hessle Town Council and was elected to East Riding’s Tranby ward in May 2019.

Liberal Democrat Tranby ward's Coun Viv Padden And Coun Margot Sutton

His ward colleague Coun Margot Sutton said everyone would miss his warmth, smile and passion.

Coun Sutton said: “We had different strengths and interests in our ward and made a fantastic team. He’s a big loss to us all.”

Coun Padden is survived by his partner Jackie, their two children and two grandchildren. Liberal Democrat leader Coun Healy said both of them were greatly missed.

Coun Healy said: “Both of them were real champions of their communities. Peter was looking forward to being on East Riding Council, it was a dream for him to be elected. Since then he’s been fighting for Beverley and his death has sent shock waves through the council. Viv was someone who went out of his way to help, nothing was too much for him.